Yellowstone National Park sees nearly 50 percent more September visits than last year

BOZEMAN — Yellowstone National Park continues to be a very popular destination as we head into fall.

Visitation numbers for September are up almost 50 percent over last year with 838,458 visits.

Looking at September of 2019, before the COVID closures and the flooding of last year, September's numbers are still up 21 percent.

So far this year, Yellowstone visitations are at about 4.161 million, or 38 percent more than the same period last year.

Going back to 2019, this year is 9 percent higher. Only 2021 showed higher numbers for January through September with about 4.47 million visits, or a little more than 311,000 visits more than this year to date.