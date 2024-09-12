You Asked: Has work started on Chick-fil-A in Helena?

HELENA — Work has started in preparation for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Helena. Viewer Paul Jones noticed fencing at the corner of Skyway Dr. and N. Washington St. in Helena and wanted to know what was going on. MTN reached out to the city of Helena for details.

City of Helena community development department director Chris Brink said the project contractor is currently securing the site and preparing for construction.

Brink said Chick-fil-A is still going through the review process, but it is getting close to approval, and subcontractors are starting to apply for individual trade contracts.

Preliminary plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant were submitted to the city back in October 2023. The restaurant chain has not released a tentative opening date for the Helena location.

The Helena Chick-fil-A will be the fifth location in Montana, there are already restaurants in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman and Billings.