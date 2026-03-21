You Asked: Is anything happening at the former Albertson's site in Helena?

HELENA — Changes to the former Albertson’s grocery store site at 600 N. Fee St. in Helena are in the very early planning stages. A proposed redevelopment project was discussed at a March 16 City of Helena pre-application meeting.

Seth Startup, with Startup Development Partners, said right now, they’re looking at the challenges of repurposing the former grocery store building. He said he has heard interest from some tenants who want to occupy the entire building, and also has other scenarios where the building would be occupied by up to three tenants.

Startup said he has also received a proposal to put a drive-thru coffee stand on the northeast corner of the property.

Along with determining the challenges of repurposing the former Albertson’s building, developers are looking at possible parking challenges and how to mitigate them.

So far, the project is in very early stages, no possible tenants have been announced.

