You asked: Is the Chick-fil-A project still happening in Helena?

HELENA — Fencing, materials and heavy machinery currently sit at the site that is supposed to house Chick-fil-A in Helena, but construction on a building for the restaurant chain has not started. MTN viewers Lloyd and Sharon both heard that Chick-fil-A was not longer planning to build in Helena, and they asked if that was true.

According to officials with the city of Helena, Chick-fil-A is still planning to build in the city. No one from Chick-fil-A has reached out to the City of Helena Community Development Department regarding a change of plans for the site off of Washington St., nor have any fee refunds been requested.

Records show one active building permit for the Chick-fil-A project. The permit is for site improvements for parking. So far, records show more than $1,300 in fees have been paid for the project.

MTN reached out to Chick-fil-A for more information, but as of Jan. 1, the restaurant chain has not responded.