HELENA — The Frozen Moose closed down their location on Boulder Ave. in Helena in summer 2025. Viewers Lloyd, Catelyn, Claire and Mary all asked if the frozen yogurt shop is going to reopen. MTN found out working is happening right now to make that happen.

You asked: is The Frozen Moose going to reopen?

Construction is currently happening to create a new shop for The Frozen Moose at the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Ave. in Helena, and owner Jeff Springer said it is tentatively set to open at the end of June.

Springer said the new shop in the Lundy Center will be easier for customers to access and have more parking. Inside, there will be a new toppings bar design, and non-perishable toppings will be self-contained to avoid any cross-contamination.

