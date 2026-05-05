You Asked: What is going on at the former Valley Farms location in Helena?

HELENA — Viewers Georgie and Marta asked what was going on at the former Valley Farms off Green Meadow Dr. in the Helena valley, and it turns out, new nursery has sprouted.

Urban Prairies opened its doors at 242 Mill Rd. on May 1.

“I feel pretty honored to be opening a nursery at the location of one that was loved for so many years,” Urban Prairies owner Mae Clark said.

Clark was approached about renting the spot where her nursery is located this winter. The lease was signed in February and Urban Prairies was open for business just months later.

Marian Davidson-MTN News Urban Prairies carries a variety of plants, including trees, shrubs, flowers, vegetable starts and more.

While the nursery is new, Clark is not new to gardening and landscaping.

“From a very young age, I always helped my mom in the garden, and always loved it,” Clark said.

Loved it so much that she majored in landscape design in college.

“I loved the art part and I loved the plant science part of it,” Clark said. “I feel like I’m one of those fortunate people that got to study what I am not pursuing as an adult as my career.”

For the past 20 years, Clark said she has worked in the gardening and plant industry, from wholesale and managing nurseries to landscaping and planting. Clark knows what grows well in the Helena valley, and that’s what she stocks at Urban Prairies.

Marian Davidson-MTN News Urban Praries owner, Mae Clark, works to stock plants for gardeners of every experience level.

“My focus was bringing in plants that I know are hearty for the area,” Clark said. “We have such challenging growing conditions, with wind and how dry it is, and the temperature fluctuations.”

Urban Prairies carries trees, shrubs, flowers, vegetable starts, seeds and a variety of native plants. Clark said one of her inspirations is the prairie landscape.

“A huge focus is carrying a lot of native plants, drought-tolerant plants, xeric plants, pollinator plants, things like that that blend in with our natural plantings,” Clark said.

What is in stock now is just the start, Clark said two more big shipments are expected before Mother’s Day weekend, including hanging baskets and more vegetable starts. One of Clark’s goals is to have something for gardeners of every level.

“I want the tried and true which I can recommend to a beginner gardener and say ‘this is what you want to start with, it will give you good confidence in being a successful gardener,’” Clark said. “I’ve also known gardeners who have plants that I’ve never heard of in their garden, and so I want to bring in stuff that’s maybe new and exciting for them to try as well.”

Right now, Urban Prairies is open Fridays and Mondays from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 4 pm.

