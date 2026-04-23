HELENA — There are proposed changes coming to land on McHugh Ln. north of Road Runner St. in Helena. Property records show there are two parcels of land, each about 20 acres, one of them is within Helena city limits and the other is not.

The property across from Wolf Rd. is not within city limits, but proposed plans have been submitted to the city for a residential and commercial subdivision. The submitted plans are for phase one of the Crystal Springs Village subdivision, which would include 22 lots for multi-family residential development and 16 lots for commercial development. Residential lots range in size from a quarter acre to nearly an acre, and commercial lots range from just under a quarter acre to nearly three acres.

(WATCH: You Asked — What is going on by McHugh Ln. north of Road Runner St. in Helena?)

You Asked: What is going on by McHugh Ln. north of Road Runner St. in Helena?

In all, plans for Crystal Springs Village include the development of 21 single-family homes, 254 units of low-rise multi-family housing and commercial space. Construction of the entire project is estimated to take 10 years.

Plans for Crystal Springs Village have not been approved by the city, and the land is not within Helena city limits, so it will have to go through the city’s annexation process. City officials said the subdivision has not been placed on the agenda for any board meetings yet.

The other property is within the city of Helena, by Road Runner St. Property records list the address as 3430 McHugh Ln. The only record on the city of Helena’s civic access portal with that address is an amended plat submission, but no other information is available. MTN reached out to the city, the listed property owner and the engineer associated with the project, we have not heard back.

