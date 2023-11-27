You asked: What is going on with Dairy Queen on Prospect Ave.?

HELENA — Dairy Queen on Prospect Ave. has been closed for about a year, but that will soon change. The restaurant is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 2.

Dairy Queen was originally supposed to open in fall 2023.

The location closed after a kitchen fire, and has since undergone renovations. New kitchen equipment was also ordered for the location.

“The hold up is from your basic construction holdups and some of the equipment we’re waiting for,” Dairy Queen general manager Miranda Wanner said.

While the location on Prospect Ave. has been closed, Wanner said the location on N. Montana Ave. has gotten really busy. She said reopening the Prospect Ave. location should mean shorter lines and wait times for food and ice cream. Wanner said she is also excited to see the customer base they have at the Prospect Ave. location.

“We have a lot of regular customers here that are probably excited to come back, and we’re really excited to reopen,” Wanner said.

Wanner said Dairy Queen will also hire more staff for the Prospect Ave. location when it reopens.