You Asked: What is the old Hardee's in Helena being turned into?

HELENA — Maybe you have noticed work happening in the former Hardee’s location on E. Custer Ave. in Helena. MTN viewers Stacy, Brittany and Maycee wanted to know what was going on, and what that building is getting turned into. The answer—a Starbucks.

Including locations inside Target and Safeway, the location on E. Custer Ave. will be Helena’s fifth Starbucks. The City of Helena issued permits for work in the building at 1919 E. Custer Ave. on March 6.

According to Starbucks, the new location is set to open this coming summer.

Although Hardee’s is no longer on E. Custer Ave., there is still one on Euclid Ave.