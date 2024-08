HELENA — Viewer Emily Churchill wanted to know what is being built behind Heidi’s Casino on Queen Anns St. and Frontage Rd., and the answer is an apartment complex.

According to City of Helena community development department director Chris Brink, it is a seven-building, 28-unit complex called Serenity Apartments.

Permits for the project were issued in June. According to the permits, the job valuation for each building is more than $1 million. In all, the project is valued at about $7.6 million.