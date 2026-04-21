You Asked: What's getting built at 1000 E. Lyndale Ave. in Helena?

HELENA — There has been construction activity at 1000 E. Lyndale Ave. in Helena, and viewers James, Scott and Diane asked what is getting built?

MTN found that according to city documents, it is going to be a new auto body and paint shop—JMPD Enterprises Body and Paint Shop.

The city of Helena issued a building permit in January for a more than 29,000 square-foot project valued at just over $2 million.

Along with renovation to an existing structure and construction of an addition, the project also includes storm water mitigation on the site and work to emergency access.

