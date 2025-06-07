You asked: What's getting built at 11th Ave. and N. Roberts St. in Helena?

HELENA — Change is happening at 11th Ave. and N. Roberts St. in Helena, and viewer Lloyd asked what’s getting built.

The property used to house the Guaranteed Muffler shop. The city issued a demolition permit for the former muffler shop building this past March. Over the last month, documents have been submitted for a new building at that location.

According to what has been submitted to the city, there are plans to build an almost 9,000 square-foot, 3-story office building. City records do not show that a building permit has been issued yet, but the Stock Office Building project is valued at nearly $2 million.

