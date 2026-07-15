You asked: What's getting built by Costco in Helena?

HELENA — There has been construction activity across from Costco in Helena. Viewers Lindsay, Heidi, Jason and Brian all asked about a wood-framed building going up on the corner of Cromwell Dixon Ln. and Washington St.—what is it? MTN found out it’s just one of several businesses planned for the area.

The wood framed building will be a City Brew—the coffee shop chain’s fourth location in Helena. But there are also plans for a VA dental clinic, carwash and bank in the area.

According to plans submitted to the city, the VA dental clinic building will be just about 11,400 square-feed, and city records put the project valuation at about $4 million.

Plans have also been submitted to build a Blue Cow Car Wash just south of the new city brew. That project is currently going through the city’s building review process.

A three-story Independence Bank is also under construction in the area.