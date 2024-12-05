You asked: What's getting built next to Staples in Helena?

HELENA — Viewer Sarah Clauson asked what is getting built next to Staples in Helena’s Skyway Regional Shopping Center. The answer is more retail space.

According to building permits, the project is a building shell with three units for retail businesses. The project is valued at just under $1 million.

So far, the city has only received plans and permits requested for the retail shell building, nothing has been submitted for the individual units within the shell building.

The property is owned by Larsen Properties, LLC., out of Billings, and they did not return calls requesting more information about the project and possible tenants.