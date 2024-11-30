You Asked: What's getting built on Canyon Ferry Rd. and Bompart Ln.?

HELENA — Heavy equipment is moving dirt on a piece of land on Canyon Ferry Rd. And Comport Ln., and MTN viewers waited to know what’s going on.

According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, it is going to be a Builders FirstSource truss manufacturing plant.

A permit for the 28-acre parcel was issued by DLI on Nov. 12.

MTN reached out to Builders FirstSource for more information about the truss plant and what it means for the location on Nicole St., but they have not returned our messages.