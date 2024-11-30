Watch Now
News

Actions

You Asked: What's getting built on Canyon Ferry Rd. and Bompart Ln.?

Canyon ferry rd. and bompart ln.
Marian Davidson-MTN News
A Builders FirstSource truss plant is under construction on Canyon Ferry Rd. and Bompart Ln.
Canyon ferry rd. and bompart ln.
Posted

HELENA — Heavy equipment is moving dirt on a piece of land on Canyon Ferry Rd. And Comport Ln., and MTN viewers waited to know what’s going on.

According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, it is going to be a Builders FirstSource truss manufacturing plant.

A permit for the 28-acre parcel was issued by DLI on Nov. 12.

MTN reached out to Builders FirstSource for more information about the truss plant and what it means for the location on Nicole St., but they have not returned our messages.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader