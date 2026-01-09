You Asked: What's getting built on Custer where the FWP building was?

HELENA — There’s been construction activity at the former Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Helena Area Resource Office at 930 Custer Ave. in Helena. MTN viewers Laurie and Molly asked what is getting built there, and we found out.

According to FWP Communication and Education Division administrator Greg Lemon, a new fleet vehicle services building is currently under construction. It’s part of an about $15 million, multi-year project. Lemon said the project could also include office buildings, and construction is expected to continue into 2028.

The fleet vehicle services building is expected to be complete this summer. It will handle everything from routine maintenance, to body work, to custom metal fabrication for FWP vehicles across the state, including those used by game wardens, biologists and more. Additionally, all new FWP vehicles will come through the Helena building to get outfitted for the field.

While the FWP Helena Area Resource Office no longer exists, the employees and services offered at that building have been moved to FWP headquarters at 1420 E. 6th Ave. in Helena.

