You asked: What's getting built on Euclid Ave. and Joslyn St. in Helena?

HELENA — The corner of Euclid Ave. and Joslyn St. west of Helena has been busy with construction equipment, and multiple viewers asked what is getting built. We found out that it will be a new Kolar Tire location.

“We are expanding and moving our west location closer to town,” Kolar Tire general manager Greg Branson said.

Branson said the new location will have more parking, which will make it easier to access for customers.

Kolar Tire is also building on the east side of Helena.

“We wanted to add a specific location for commercial, OTR, tractor and trailer repair services that we do year-round,” Branson said.

The commercial location on Shepherd Way and North St. is expected to open in January.

The Euclid Ave. and Joslyn St. location is projected to open in October 2024. That location will replace the current Kolar Tire on Euclid Ave. near Park Ln.

With a new building and the addition of a third location, Kolar Tire has grown a lot since Frank Kolar started the business more than a decade ago.

“It’s been a fun, wild journey starting with him when he only had four employees, and now we’re working on two more locations,” Branson said.