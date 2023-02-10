You asked: What's getting built on the corner of N. Montana and Tara Ct.?

HELENA — Viewers asked what is being built on the corner of North Montana Ave. and Tara Ct. in Helena, so we found out.

The answer is a Town Pump convenience store and casino.

Golden Eagle Construction is the general contractor for the project. According to president Adam Senechal, the new Town Pump convenience store and casino will be 16,000 square feet. City permits also show the job is valued at more than $7 million.

The Town Pump website shows there are currently eight Town Pump convenience stores in the Helena Valley.

