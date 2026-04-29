You Asked: What's going in to the former Bob Ward and Sons location in Helena?

HELENA — The building that used to house Helena’s Bob Ward and Sons Sporting Goods store will soon be transformed into something else. According to city of Helena records, the building at 3323 Dredge Dr. will be the new home of Buffalo Church.

Montana Bob Wards locations were acquired by Utah-based Al’s Sporting Goods in 2022. In 2024, they closed the Butte Bob Ward and Sons location, and the Helena store closed at the end of 2025.

Plans filed with the city of Helena show the former Bob Ward and Sons building is now being remodeled to house Buffalo Church. City records put the project value at just under $1.5 million.

According to their website, Buffalo Church currently holds services on Sundays at the Great Northern Hotel in downtown Helena.

