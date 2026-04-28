You Asked: What's going on at the old Shopko building in Helena?

HELENA — After sitting empty for years, there are changes coming to the former Shopko building in Helena. One of those changes includes the opening of a sporting goods store.

According to city documents, the building at 3101 N. Montana Ave. is getting remodeled from a single tenant space to six leasable spaces. The project valuation is listed at $1.55 million.

Plans show one of the tenants for the space will be Dunham’s Sports. The sporting goods store was founded in Michigan in 1937, and now has more than 250 stores nationwide. There are currently two Dunham’s Sports locations in Montana, one in Billings and one in Havre.

The former Shopko building has sat mostly empty since Shopko closed all locations in 2019.