HELENA — Something new is happening at the former site of Joslin’s Furniture in Helena. Viewers have noticed work going on at 301 Euclid Ave. and asked MTN what is going on. Here’s what we found out.

The building will house a new office for Joe Mitchell State Farm Insurance. With about 15 employees and five Carroll College interns, marketing manager Whitney Mitchell said they needed more space and room for expansion.

(You Asked: What's going on in the old Joslin's Furniture building?)

You Asked: What's going on in the old Joslin's Furniture building?

Plans for the 301 Euclid Ave. building have been in the works for month, and Joe Mitchell State Farm Insurance is scheduled to move from their current office at 601 Euclid Ave. to the former Joslin’s Furniture location in August. The business will keep its location in East Helena.

The former Joslin’s Furniture building is a large space, and Mitchell said there are early plans to build out space for commercial tenants, but there is no set number of spaces nor tenants determined yet.

This will be the first time the former Joslin’s building has not housed a furniture store. According to Helena historian Kennon Baird, it was purpose-built and opened as Joslin’s Furniture in September 1959.

