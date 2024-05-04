You asked: What's going on with the old Shopko building?

HELENA — The former Shopko building in Helena has sat mostly empty for a few years, and viewer Patricia wanted to know if anything is planned for it yet. The property’s current owner does have plans to rent the space to retailers.

Shopko moved out of the building at 3101 N. Montana Ave. in 2019 when Shopko closed all of their locations. In 2021, the building was bought by the current owner, Citivest Commercial Investment, a California-based developer.

Citivest Commercial Investment director of leasing, Michele Babcock, said they are considering a variety of options for the nearly 120,000-square-foot building. Babcock said they do hope to lease it to another retailer—from one occupant up to as many as six different tenants for the location.

Babcock said they are targeting specific kinds of retailers for the former Shopko site, including sporting goods, optical, shoes and health and beauty retailers.

There is work that needs to be done to the building before anyone can move into it. Babcock said Citivest Commercial Investment plans to put a put a new roof on the building, install a new HVAC system and create new store fronts.

While no leases have been signed for the space, Babcock said there has been interest.