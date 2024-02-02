You asked: What's moving into the former Helena Bed, Bath and Beyond location?

HELENA — Viewer Crystal Queen wanted to know what is moving into the former location of Bed Bath and Beyond location. The answer is a Sierra store, formerly known as Sierra Trading Post.

Sierra will be opening in the former Bed, Bath and Beyond location off of Washington St. City of Helena officials said a remodel permit for the location was issued on Jan. 11, and work is going on inside the storefront now.

Sierra is an outdoor store, and according to its website, it carries clothing and gear at 20-percent to 60-percent below department store prices. It is part of the TJX Companies, along with TJ Max, Marshalls, HomeGoods and HomeSense.

There are Sierra locations in 30 states across the country, and the Helena store will the the second in Montana. There is another Sierra location in Billings.

Sierra has not responded to a request for information about when the store is expected to open.

