HELENA — It is roadwork season in Montana, and one project in Helena is aimed not just at vehicles, but at pedestrians too. MTN viewers Kristi, Jean and Mick all asked what is going on along N. Montana Ave. by the Capitol building.

(WATCH: You Asked — What's the deal with the roadwork on N. Montana by the Capitol?)

You Asked: What's the deal with the roadwork on N. Montana by the Capitol?

The roadwork is part of the Montana Department of Transportation’s Helena Pedestrian Improvement Project. It’s meant to address conflict points between cars and pedestrians along N. Montana Ave. between 11th Ave. and Broadway St.

The project was identified through the Highway Safety Improvement Program. According to 10 years of data analyzed, there have been eight pedestrian-related crashes along that stretch of roadway, including one in 2025 in which the pedestrian was airlifted to Billings for critical care.

There is also a lot of traffic along that stretch of N. Montana Ave.—between 8,000 and 17,000 vehicles per day, according to MDT.

The Helena Pedestrian Improvement Project will include updated curb ramps, rectangular rapid flashing beacons at the 9th Ave., 8th Ave., 5th Ave. and Breckenridge St. intersections, and a raised median with breaks at 8th, 6th and 5th Aves.

The entire project costs about $842,000 and, weather permitting, is expected to be done in mid-August.

