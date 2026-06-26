You Asked: What's the deal with the roadwork on US Highway 12 in the Helena area?

HELENA — It is roadwork season in Montana. MTN News viewer Kelly asked for more details on the roadwork along US Highway 12 between Helena and East Helena. Here’s what MTN News found out.

WATCH: Highway 12 pavement preservation project between Helena and East Helena underway this summer

Highway 12 pavement preservation project between Helena and East Helena underway this summer

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, it is a nearly $3.8 million pavement preservation project. MDT and its partner, Interstate Improvement, Inc., are milling the roadway surface, applying a high-friction surface treatment to parts of the road, crack sealing, doing bridge and deck repair, completing guardrail updates and adding new pavement markings to the roadway.

The MDT website says the project extends from about mile marker 46 to about mile marker 50—data shows more than 17,000 vehicles travel parts of that stretch of roadway each day.

Roadwork is expected to continue into mid-August, during that time, drivers may see reduced speeds, single-lane closures, and brief turn lane and side street closures.