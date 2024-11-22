You asked: What's the deal with the taste and smell of Helena's water?

HELENA — Some people have noticed a change in the taste and odor of the water in the City of Helena, MTN viewer John asked why. City officials said it has to do with where the water comes from.

Thanks to two capital projects, city water is now coming solely from the Missouri River Treatment Plant. The city’s water usually comes from the Eureka Well and the Ten Mile Treatment Plant, and the Missouri River Treatment Plant only runs during peak water use season.

“Usually the plant operates from April, May timeframe—depending on when demand comes in, then we shut it off around September, October,” City of Helena public works director Ryan Leland said.

So, water from the Missouri River Treatment Plant comes through the about 13,000 water hookups in the city every year.

Water from the Missouri River Treatment Plant comes from Canyon Ferry Reservoir, it then travels to the Helena Regulating Reservoir before it ends up in the treatment plant. It is cleaned and treated at the plant and then served to water customers. Despite the taste and smell, Leland said it is safe to drink.

“It does meet all of the water quality standards and is safe,” Leland said.

Leland said the reason the water tastes and smells different is due to water temperature and weather.

“We had a worse turnover this year just because we had such a warm fall,” Leland said.

Cold water is denser, so it settles at the bottom of the reservoir, and warmer water sits on top.

“And then it flipped over,” Leland explained. “That’s why we’re getting the musky smell even more because then it stirs everything up.”

As the temperature cools, Leland said the water will settle and the taste and smell should dissipate.

The project at the Eureka Well is expected to be done by the end of the year, and Leland said the Ten Mile Treatment Plant should be up and running again in April.