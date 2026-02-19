You Asked: What's the latest with the plans for Bath & Body Works and Buckle in Helena?

HELENA — Two businesses—Buckle and Bath & Body Works—submitted plans to the city of Helena to open locations in the current space occupied by Furniture Design Center in the Skyway Regional Shopping Center. According to representatives with Buckle, construction was supposed to start on Feb. 9 with a projected opening date of late-June 2026. But, as of Feb. 18, construction had not started, and Furniture Design Center was still open in the Skyway Regional Shopping Center. Viewers asked for an update on the Bath & Body Works and Buckle projects.

MTN spoke with a manager at Furniture Design Center who said the store will be moving to the former location of Big Lots on Prospect Ave. in Helena, and there are no plans to leave the current location or break their lease until the new location is complete. The manager told MTN there are about two years left in the lease for the location at the Skyway Regional Shopping Center.

There are no plans or documents filed with the city of Helena related to Furniture Design Center moving into the former Big Lots location, however plans filed by AutoZone show the business opening a location in one half of the former Big Lots building. Those plans indicate a second tenant spot in the same building, but it does not say who that tenant is. A manager with Furniture Design Center told MTN they would be occupying that second tenant spot.

A representative with Buckle said their timeline for construction and opening in Helena has been delayed, and a manager with Furniture Design Center said they do not have a target date to move into a new location.

