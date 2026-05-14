You Asked: What's the new building at the corner of Norris Rd. and Green Meadow Dr. in Helena?

HELENA — There’s a new building on Green Meadow Dr. and Norris Rd. in the Helena Valley, and viewers Kim, Michelle and K Dog asked what it is. MTN found out it is going to be the new home of Pappas Insulation.

The building at 6714 Green Meadow Dr. will be the Pappas Insulation office and shop. President and owner Trevin Pappas said the business has outgrown the current space they are leasing in Montana City.

Pappas said he has more than 30 years of experience in the insulation industry and opened Pappas Insulation in 2018. The business now has eight employees.

The inside of the building is just about done, and Pappas said he is excited for his business to move into its new location.

