You Asked: When will the Town Pump on Highway 12 in East Helena open?

EAST HELENA — Numerous viewers have asked for an update on the Town Pump location under construction on Highway 12 in East Helena—when will it open? According to Town Pump, the goal is to open it the week before Thanksgiving.

Town Pump director of corporate communications Bill McGladdery said the finishing touches are getting put on the project, including cabling for computers and IT equipment, completing electrical work and installing refrigeration and kitchen equipment.

There are more than 200 Town Pump gas stations and convenience stores across Montana and Idaho, and when this one is done, it will be one of the largest. It is 26,000 square-feet in total—the convenience store will be 22,500 square-feet and the casino will be 3,500 square feet. According to McGladdery, there will be a sports bar in the casino with 25 screens and an outside patio area off the sports bar.

The location will include 22 fueling stations, diesel pumps and four RV dump stations.

“Typically we do one, maybe two (RV dump stations), but we feel that with the traffic on Highway 12, it’s a good location to offer that service,” McGladdery said.

The new Town Pump will replace the location across the street. McGladdery said the employees at that Town Pump will transfer to the new one.