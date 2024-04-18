You asked: Will the new Town Pump in East Helena have a restaurant?

EAST HELENA — A new Town Pump is getting ready to open this summer on Highway 12 in East Helena. MTN viewer Brenda Hicken wanted to know if the new location will also include a restaurant. MTN talked with Town Pump director of communications Bill McGladdery to find out.

According to McGladdery, the Town Pump will not include a restaurant, but it will have some features that other Town Pumps in the area do not. At 26,000 square-feet, McGladdery said the new East Helena location will be one of the largest Town Pumps. Inside, there will be a 22,500 square-foot Town Pump convenience store with “expanded offerings.”

McGladdery said the store will house a deli area with an open kitchen so people can see the food being produced.

“We produce everything on-site,” McGladdery said.

There will also be a StoneHouse Coffee shop and 3,500 square-foot Lucky Lil’s Casino in the new Town Pump building.

Outside, McGladdery said there will be 24 fueling stations, nine pumps for commercial drivers and four RV dump stations.