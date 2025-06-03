HELENA — A 2021 report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says our state has the "6th highest firearm-related death rate of any state in the U.S."

It's an important reminder to do a regular check-up to ensure your firearms are secure.

"I've said many times before you can't call a bullet back," said Ed Beall, a shareholder for Capital Sports. "Once the firearm has fired – once the gun has fired - the bullets off, and it's going to go do what it does."

(Watch to see ways to keep your firearms safe)

"You can't call a bullet back" Importance of keeping weapons stored safe

The National Shooting Sports Foundation's Firearm Industry Trade Association hosts 'Gun Storage Check Week' to remind gun owners to check their safes, lock boxes, and cable locks.

"It's a week to think about how you're storing your firearms and are you doing it safely," said Beall.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

A big concern for gun owners is child safety, but there are other risks.

The DPHHS 2021 report states, "Firearms accounted for 63% of all suicides in Montana" and "One Montanan died from a gun-related suicide every 54 hours."

'Gun Storage Check Week' can also inspire folks to check in with fellow gun owners if they are concerned for their well-being.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"Have a brave conversation, and I think that's how it really engages," Beall said. "It's not easy how you talk about the really serious things in life - it's always a brave conversation."

It is also important to remember to always treat guns as if they're loaded and keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot.

'Gun Storage Check Week' will repeat during National Suicide Prevention Month in September.