Young girl found safe after becoming separated from family on Clark Fork River

EAST MISSOULA - There were some tense moments on the afternoon of July 4, 2023, when a young girl fell out of her innertube while floating the Clark Fork River near Missoula.

The river rescue call came after a report of a 10-year-old girl who was lost in the river.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the Sha-Ron fishing access in East Missoula.

Witnesses tell MTN News they heard from others that she was on a blue innertube, hit rapids, and became separated from the group.

Witnesses also say a family member was on a paddle board helping to look for her.

They said the young girl was found at around 4 p.m.

The girl was wearing a life jacket.