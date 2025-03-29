Young hunters have 'Field Day' with FWP

HELENA — The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is holding in-person Hunter Education Field Day sessions this spring.

Twelve young hunters participated in one of the first sessions in Helena this week. Depending on the weather, FWP typically begins offering these classes to the public in February or March each year.

“Can they do the hands-on? I am assessing that with a rubric, so it's the end of their journey,” said FWP Outdoor Skills Program Manager Francis Reishus.

Michael Wolff, MTN News

Hunters went through several exercises in Montana Wild’s archery range to test skills like handling and safe aiming before they hit the hills. Around Spring Meadow Lake State Park, they also completed simulated hunting scenarios, including practicing with mock ammunition.

FWP told MTN that the incorporation of mock ammo is also crucial, especially for young people seeking their certification.

“Every kid runs dummy ammo. Loading and unloading is the most unsafe scenario for the youth," said Reishus.

Hadley Ross of Clancy has always enjoyed hunting with her family and looks forward to going out independently.

Michael Wolff, MTN News

“It’ll just help me a lot so I can do it more myself instead of relying on my dad to help me," said Ross. "I'll learn the proper situations and not do anything unsafe.”

At the end of the day students were evaluated, and if they passed the class, were issued their certification.