YWCA Helena partners with library to host Stand Against Racism Event

HELENA — YWCA Helena and the Lewis & Clark Library will be hosting a live Q&A with Damon Tweedy M.D., author of the New York Times Bestseller, Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor’s Reflection on Race and Medicine on April 21st at 6 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on zoom and virtual attendance is encouraged in accordance with COVID-19 precautions.

In a press release, Helena will join hundreds of cities across the United States in participating in YWCA USA’s 15th Annual Stand Against Racism Campaign. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Racism as Public Health Crisis”. YWCA Helena and the Lewis & Clark Library chose to recognize this event with a virtual book club for Black Man in a White Coat on Facebook and then the live event with Dr. Tweedy on Zoom.

Damon Tweedy, M.D. is a graduate of Duke University School of Medicine. He is an associate professor of psychiatry at Duke University School of Medicine and staff physician at the Durham Veteran Affairs Health System. He has published articles about race and medicine in the New York Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, and Raleigh News & Observer, as well as in various medical journals.

YWCA and the library says amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial injustice leading to mass unrest across the country, it is important for our community to recognize these issues as intersectional. YWCA Helena also works to address this intersection through its mission of empowering women and eliminating racism.

To join the virtual book club for Black Man in a White Coat and for more updates follow YWCA Helena on Facebook. To register for the virtual event, click the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vduChqjgoG9V6OzXlKOYXn3LXXFmdfLOL

YWCA Helena is a non-profit organization providing transitional housing and supportive services for unhoused women and their children.