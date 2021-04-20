YWCA hosting a virtual discussion on racism as a public health crisis

HELENA — The YWCA Helena is celebrating the YWCA USA’s 15th Annual Stand Against Racism Campaign. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Racism as Public Health Crisis”.

The nonprofit is partnering with the Lewis & Clark Library to host a virtual book club for “Black Man in a White Coat” which will be followed by a Q&A session with the book’s author Damon Tweedy, M.D.

The event will be on April 21 at 6:00 p.m. and live streamed on Zoom and Facebook.

Damon Tweedy, M.D. is a graduate of Duke University School of Medicine. He is an associate professor of psychiatry at Duke University School of Medicine and staff physician at the Durham Veteran Affairs Health System. He has published articles about race and medicine in the New York Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, and Raleigh News & Observer, as well as in various medical journals.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial injustice leading to mass unrest across the country, it is important for our community to recognize these issues as intersectional. YWCA Helena also works to address this intersection through its mission of empowering women and eliminating racism.

