ZooMontana's Pabu the Red Panda (reluctantly) agrees to predict Super Bowl winner

(ZooMontana Press Release)

BILLINGS - ZooMontana’s Red Panda Pabu isn’t thrilled, but decided to attempt one more Super Bowl pick.

His days of high fame Superbowl predictions may be coming to end after the social media ridicule of being wrong last year was too much for his adorable personality.

Pabu, a beloved, fuzzy critter, is used to fame, with thousands of adoring fans around the globe.

“Red Pandas are too cute to be stressed by this”, said Jeff Ewelt, Executive Director of ZooMontana. “I’m impressed he’s willing to give it another try, but don’t expect his career to continue after this year. I think he’s going to focus on what he does best; charm his fans”, Ewelt added.

Pabu is looking to strengthen his name recognition by methodically attempting to choose the Super Bowl champion between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Pabu will make his prediction on Wednesday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. in a joint effort between ZooMontana and the Big J Show of Hot 101.9.

Pabu will choose between two delicious bamboo stalks, sprinkled with fruit treats. The stalk that is chewed on first will be this year’s projected Super Bowl winner. Each stalk will be identical, ensuring no favoritism. Duli, ZooMontana’s other Red Panda, will have no part of this nonsense, sleeping soundly next door.

