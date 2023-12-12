Nicki Minaj announces 'Pink Friday 2' global tour

Get ready, Barbz: Nicki Minaj is going on her biggest tour yet.

After releasing her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, “Pink Friday 2,” Minaj announced Monday on her social media that she’s setting out on a global tour in 2024.

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour will kick off on March 1 in Oakland, California.

Minaj will perform at dozens of cities across the U.S., including making headlining stops at Rolling Loud California on March 15 and Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 7.

In May, she will begin the European leg of her tour with a show in Manchester.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Dec. 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale on Dec. 15.

Below is the list of tour dates, with additional dates being added at a later time:

March 1 – Oakland, California

March 3 – Denver, Colorado

March 8 – Las Vegas, Nevada

March 10 – Seattle, Washington

March 13 – Phoenix, Arizona

March 15 – Rolling Loud California in Inglewood

March 18 – New Orleans, Louisiana

March 20 – Atlanta, Georgia

March 22 – Orlando, Florida

March 26 – Charlotte, North Carolina

March 28 – Newark, New Jersey

March 29 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

March 30 – New York, New York

April 1 – Washington, D.C.

April 2 – Baltimore, Maryland

April 4 – Brooklyn, New York

April 5 – Hartford, Connecticut

April 7 – Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina

April 10 – Boston, Massachusetts

April 12 – Columbus, Ohio

April 13 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

April 17 – Montreal, Quebec

April 18 – Toronto, Ontario

April 20 – Detroit, Michigan

April 24 – Chicago, Illinois

April 27 – Minneapolis, Minn.

May 2 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

May 9 – Houston, Texas

May 11 – Dallas, Texas

May 12 – Austin, Texas

May 25 – Manchester, UK

May 26 – Birmingham, UK

May 28 – London, UK

June 1 – Paris, France

June 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 5 – Cologne, Germany

June 7 – Berlin, Germany

