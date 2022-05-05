Northern Plains Resource Council expands to north-central Montana

GREAT FALLS — Agriculture is the number one industry in Montana, with thousands of people and businesses involved in it. One more agency is now expanding to central Montana, the Northern Plains Resource Council.

They’re celebrating their 50th anniversary and are creating their 13th affiliate, the Golden Triangle Resource Council. It will cover Cascade, Chouteau, Pondera, and Teton counties.

They work to maintain family agriculture and the state’s natural resources.

Jessica Stiles is one of the organizing members of the Golden Triangle group. She says the community has not had many campaigns like what they want to bring to the area.

“I’m super excited about the local Solarize campaign that we’re going to start. That’s super exciting to me and for our community. It’s really looking after our state, the people of our state, caring about our state,” Stiles said.

One of their main goals for central Montana is to pursue solar power and develop its potential in the area. They have already tested it around the state, with what they call Commercial Property-Assessed Capital Enhancements, or C-PACE.

Committee member Jennisse Waters said It is designed to make solar panel accessibility and installation easier for those wanting to use more solar power.

“There are 12 different affiliates in the state that each pick what’s important to them. We decided initially to focus on solar. We heard from our members that they are also looking for recycling, affordable housing, and just a greater forum for collaboration,” Waters said.

For more information, click here to visit the NPRC website, or call 406-248-1154.



TRENDING ARTICLES

