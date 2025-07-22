Ozzy Osbourne, iconic frontman for Black Sabbath, dies at 76 just weeks after the band's final show

Ozzy Osbourne, an iconic heavy metal singer and frontman for Black Sabbath, has died at age 76.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” his family said in a statement.

Just weeks ago, Osbourne had reunited with his bandmates for a farewell show in Birmingham's Villa Park soccer stadium — his home city in England.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.