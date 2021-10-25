Officer-involved shooting and fatality reported in Blaine County

GREAT FALLS — Fort Belknap officials have confirmed that a person died after being shot on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

A news release says that a Fort Belknap police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the early morning hours in the Hays area.

The person driving the vehicle reportedly did not stop, resulting in a chase.

The news release says that when the chase ended, the suspect was "reported to have been uncooperative and exhibited a weapon, resulting in an officer-involved shooting and fatality of the suspect."

At this point, Fort Belknap officials have not released the name of the person who died, nor the names of any of the officers involved.

Fort Belknap officials said on Sunday that because the FBI is involved in the investigation, they are limited in what information can be released to the public.

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs will be sending law enforcement officers to Fort Belknap to assist the FBI in the investigation.

Fort Belknap officials also noted that "any threats against individuals made orally or on social media, or other written form, will be seriously investigated and prosecuted where warranted."

We will update you when we get more information.

