Officials release names of Stillwater Mine workers killed in accident

Officials on Friday released the names of the two Stillwater Mine employees who were killed in an accident.

Dale Ketola, 65 of Columbus, and Jerry Ashlock, 55 of Caldwell, Idaho, were both pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Stillwater County Sheriff/Coroner's Office.

The men were working underground in the mine near Nye riding in a utility vehicle when it was struck by a locomotive at about 2 p.m.

The underground day and night shifts at Stillwater Mine were canceled for Thursday and Friday.

The accident is being investigated by the Mine Safety Health Administration.

