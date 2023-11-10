One surprising state dominates list of top places to retire

Out of the top 10 cities to retire in the U.S., Pennsylvania is home to seven of the top spots for retirees, according to a new list put out by U.S. News and World Report.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is the No. 1 spot to retire in the U.S., followed by Reading, Pennsylvania, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The list used various data points, including affordability, health care, desirability, retiree taxes, job market and overall happiness. The list uses affordability for retirees as its top consideration.

U.S. News and World Report said Harrisburg ranked No. 1 because of its health care for seniors, retiree tax rates and overall happiness.

"Over the last year, Americans have observed record-high interest rates in the housing market, steadily increasing cost of goods and extreme weather patterns impacting the living conditions of our nation," says Beverly Harzog, personal finance expert at U.S. News. "As retirees consider where to spend their golden years, they want areas that not only give them the best bang for their buck, but places where they can live a happy, healthy life. This is why Pennsylvania dominated the Best Places to Retire ranking's top positions, taking seven of the top 10 spots on the list."

SEE MORE: IRS increases retirement account contribution limits

According to a late 2022 report, Pennsylvania is not among the top 5 places retirees are moving to. The report says that Florida tops the list for retirees relocating to another state. About 11.8% of retirees who leave their state head to Florida. Pennsylvania ranked No. 6 on the list.

U.S. News and World Report listed one Florida city, Daytona Beach, in its top 10.

Here is the full top 10 list:

1) Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

2) Reading, Pennsylvania

3) Lancaster, Pennsylvania

4) Scranton, Pennsylvania

5) Allentown, Pennsylvania

6) New York City, New York

7) York, Pennsylvania

8) Daytona Beach, Florida

9) Youngstown, Ohio

10) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

U.S. News and World Report ranked 150 cities throughout the U.S. The full list is available on its website.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com