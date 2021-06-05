Lifestyle Building hosts grand opening in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A renovated building in downtown Great Falls is already buzzing with activity, as a grand opening and ribbon-cutting was held on Friday for the MTC Lifestyle Building. The building at 721 Central Avenue used to be home to Rod's Music and Cassiopeia Books.

Now it's home to several companies including Lifestyle Real Estate Firm; T & C Higher Development, a property management firm; Waddell & Reed and LPL Financial Investment Firm; and Haute Hive, a co-working space for individuals and executives who may be traveling or just need a space to conduct business.

The Haute Hive website explains: "Trevor, Candra & Madyson remodeled The LIFESTYLE Building in 2020 with the intention to create and build networking opportunities that optimize resources in our community. The Haute Hive is the first Co-Working Space in Great Falls, MT. We look forward to offering the Great Falls community a professional, innovative, inspiring & synergetic space for diverse business."

"You see them in major cities. I travel a lot to do business and i just never find a great workspace where I feel comfortable meeting my clients," said Lifestyle Building co-owner Candra Niswanger. "A lot of times i have to go to a hotel. Not that that's outside the box but it's just fun to have a real creative location that people can come."

MTN will have more on the Haute Hive business on Monday.