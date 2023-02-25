Backcountry Film Festival to make stop at Carroll College

HELENA — The festival features a dozen short films highlighting outdoor adventure sports like climbing and skiing.

Wild Montana's Wild Divide chapter is hosting the festival at Simperman Hall on the Carroll College campus with Screenings on Saturday and Sunday.

One 2023's films feature Bozeman-Based mountaineer Conrad Anker.

Anker is a world-renowned climber who has served as the North Face athlete team captain for more than two and a half decades.

He is in the film Tools of Ascension, which features climbs in Montana and Wyoming.

Anne Jolliff, a field organizer with Wild Montana says the festival is about people's connection with the outdoors.

“It definitely features the human connection to nature and why that's important to be connected personally to the outdoors, whether it's for, you know, mental health and well-being, whether it's to connect to a community. And I think that’s something everybody can relate to," says Jolliff.

Matinees start at 2:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. There is also an evening screening at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday

For more information on the festival, including ticket prices and other Montana screenings visit https://winterwildlands.org/backcountry-film-festival/.