Getting out and about around Helena for the New Year

HELENA — It's the final weekend of 2022 and there is plenty for you and your family to do to help ring in 2023.

On New Year's Eve, ExplorationWorks in Helena will host a family-friendly event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be hourly celebrations for different time zones around the world and in-door activities.

The event is free for members and open to non-member with paid admission. For more information, visit the ExplorationWorks website.

If you are looking for a more adult oriented event check out the New Year's Eve Ballroom Bash at the Helena Civic Center.

The event is for people ages 21+. There will be music by the Trust Fund Hippies, a cash bar and complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

Doors open at 8:00 p.m. For ticket prices and additional info, visit the Helena Civic Center website.

And if you want to start the year with fresh air and an outdoor experience consider a First Day hike.

Missouri Headwaters State Park in Three Forks is hosting a ranger-led hike on January 1, 2023.

Meet at the main picnic area by the Gallatin River at 10:00 a.m. for toasted bagels and hot chocolate. The easy two to four mile hike begins at 11:00 a.m.

People planning to hike should wear warm clothes and sturdy boots. Organizer say dogs should be left at home.

For more information contact Dave Andrus at daveandrus@mt.gov.