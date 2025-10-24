Helena area Halloween events for all ages

Here is a list of some of the Halloween events that are appropriate for all ages happening in the Helena area.

Little Tykes Trick of Treat – Oct. 31 from 1-4 p.m. – Downtown Helena

Bring your little ones in costume and enjoy Little Tykes 2025, a safe, fun-filled afternoon of trick-or-treating in Downtown Helena. Stroll through the Walking Mall, the Great Northern Town Center, and all the festive stops in between as local businesses hand out treats to the tiniest ghouls and goblins. Great for families with young children.

Candy Jam – Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. – Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

The annual free Candy Jam event is taking place on October 31st, 2025 from 6-9 pm indoors at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

There will be 800lbs+ of candy, bounce houses, games, hotdogs and more.

East Helena Fright Night – Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. – Main Street Park in East Helena

East Helena is having their 20th Fright Night this year. Businesses will be open on Main St. for all of our spooky trick-or-treaters. Then at dusk, J4 Automotive will be playing their annual movie in the park with popcorn, hot chocolate, and delicious apple cider. This year's movie will be Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken. Make sure to bring some blankets to snuggle up with while we all enjoy this years Fright Night.

Halloween at Helena High – Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. - Helena High School Gymnasium

Free trick or treating, carnival games, a haunted house, pumpkin painting, and more. Great event for all ages.

State Capitol Trick or Treat – Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. – Montana State Capitol (south side)

State officials and elected leaders will be at the Capitol to greet trick-or-treaters. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen says she and her colleagues will hand out full-sized candy bars and invite all Montana kids and families to join in the fun.

Numerous Trunk or Treat Options