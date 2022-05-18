Helena Walking App brings history alive

HELENA — Walking the streets of Montana's capital city, it is clear that history is all around you. Now you can watch that history come alive with the Helena walking app.

"The free Helena walking app helps locals and visitors explore Helena's unique history for free and at any time, " said Andrea Opitz, Executive Director of Visit Helena.

The app lets adventurous people create a self-guided tour of the city, any time of the year, and any time of the day.

" Because there may be times that we may have limited attractions, this is readily available if you are in town for an hour or a week," said Opitz.

There are almost a hundred different sites to explore across the downtown area.

Sites like the Power Block and Montana Club.

Just be on the lookout for decals, when you find one, take out your phone, launch the app and point it at the decal and watch history come alive through augmented reality.

"It promises to teach longtime Helena residents something new," said Opitz.

The Helena Walking app is available in the Apple and Android app stores.

