Historic Helena Walking Tours returning

HELENA — This summer, people can take a step back in time with a knowledgeable tour guide. The annual Historic Helena Walking Tours start back up this Sunday, June 5.

“You walk by buildings and if you don't know what occurred there, who lived there, what business was in there, they don’t have as much significance to you. When you find out the people's story behind them it becomes so much more relevant. I mean, there's this connection between you and those who came before you. We're not, we don't just exist here in a vacuum,” says Heritage Preservation Officer Pam Attardo.

Each month, there will be a new tour in a different location offered by the Lewis & Clark County Historical Society. In June, the Old-South Central neighborhood. In July, the historic Last Chance Gulch. And in August, Helena’s Mansion District.

Tours are on Sundays at 4 p.m. However, groups of five or more can schedule alternative times.

There is an astounding amount of history lies within such a relatively small space as downtown Helena. For example, what now stands as the New York Block building was originally started by a Jewish immigrant who fled for his life to America. Many of the historic buildings along the Walking Mall are one-of-a-kind.

“That's what makes these buildings so special is that they are one-of-a-kind and can't be replaced... It makes a place matter when you know its history,” says Attardo.

The tours are $5 for adults and free for children. No reservations are required.

