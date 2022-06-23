Out and About: Augusta Rodeo, Fill the Boot Fundraiser, Montana Warrior Challenge

AUGUSTA — Community events happening across Lewis and Clark County during the weekend of June 24th.

Augusta Rodeo - June 24th - June 27th

Starting on Friday June 24th, visit the LazyB Bar and Western Bar for live music. On Saturday June 25th, the Wapiti Fun Run 10k begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m. and 1 mile at 10:15 a.m, you can enter the races day of. Be sure to stay in town for the parade at 2 p.m. On Sunday June 26th, the rodeo performances begin at 2 p.m.

Fill the Boot Fundraiser - June 25th

The Lewis and Clark County Fire Council will be stationed at the Albertsons and Safeway along Montana Avenue for their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Montana Warrior Challenge - June 25th

Support veterans on Saturday with Impact Montana's Warrior Challenge, a team event simulating physical military challenges, starting Saturday, June 25, beginning at 8 am at Broadwater Park in Helena.