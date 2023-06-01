Out and About: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr., Clancy Days, Night Market

HELENA — In this week's out and about, Grandstreet Theatre opens a new play, the Clancy Days festival kicks off on Saturday morning, and Mae and June Vintage holds its first night market of the year.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. - Grandstreet Theatre - June 2 through June 11

Based on the 1968 film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. will open at Grandstreet Theatre this Friday. Featuring an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers, the show is a high-flying, fun-filled adventure for the entire family!

Tickets for shows running from June 2 to June 11, can be found on Grandstreet's website.

Clancy Days Festival - June 3rd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



On Saturday morning in Clancy, the annual Clancy Days Festival kicks off bright and early with plenty of events like the fire hall pancake breakfast, a parade, a car show, live music, and much more. The full list of events can be found on the Clancy Days' Facebook event page.

Mae and June Vintage Makers Night Market - Mae and June Vintage Market- June 3rd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday evening, Mae and June Vintage Market will unveil its first event at The Railyard. Fit with vendors, local makers, good food, yard games, and drinks, the Makers Night Market will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday evening.

If there's an event you think we missed or something you would like to see next week, please send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.